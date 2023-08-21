Australia agrees to buy US Tomahawk missiles to boost long range strike capability

Australian announced on Monday that the country has finalised an agreement to purchase highly effective long-range weapons from the United States. This move comes as Australia seeks to respond to the increasing military strength of China. The procurement includes a stockpile of over 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles, with a price tag of $830 million. According to Australia’s defence department, these missiles are among the most advanced weapons. Australia is currently undertaking a significant transformation of its military capabilities, with a strategic shift toward enhancing long-range strike capacities. “We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our...