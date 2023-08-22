History clouds Japan’s plans to re-embrace nuclear anergy

Michael Smith North Asia correspondent Aug 22, 2023 – 4.57pm Save Share The Japanese government is pushing ahead with plans for new generation reactors to combat a global energy shortage and climate change despite the country’s fraught history with nuclear energy. Twelve years after one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters at the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Japanese government is making final preparations to pump water from the site into the ocean, angering China and complicating efforts for closer security ties with South Korea. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet approved plans to release treated radioactive wastewater from the...