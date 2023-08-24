Toxic fallout from Fukushima nuclear accident will continue for decades

News that Japan will begin releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear accident into the Pacific Ocean from Thursday have caught few by surprise. The plan, which will see 1.3 million tons of wastewater discharged over the next 30-40 years, was first floated a decade ago. A government advisory panel said in 2020 that it was the only practical solution to a monumental environmental headache. The plan has been approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Yet opponents, led by Japan’s embattled fishing communities, have reacted with impotent fury. “It’s an outrage,” said Hirokazu Ito, a fisherman in the...