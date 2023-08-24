North Korea’s second attempt to place spy satellite in orbit fails, state media reports

North Korea says that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has ended in a failure, citing 'an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight'. Photograph: North Korea’s second attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit failed on Thursday after the rocket booster experienced a problem with its third stage, state media reported, as space authorities vowed to try again in October. Its first try in May also ended in failure when the new Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea. The predawn launch came in the first hours of an eight-day window that North Korea...