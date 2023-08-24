The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

North Korea’s second attempt to place spy satellite in orbit fails, state media reports

August 24, 2023
Source: irishtimes.com irishtimes.com
News Snapshot:
North Korea says that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has ended in a failure, citing 'an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight'. Photograph: North Korea’s second attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit failed on Thursday after the rocket booster experienced a problem with its third stage, state media reported, as space authorities vowed to try again in October. Its first try in May also ended in failure when the new Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea. The predawn launch came in the first hours of an eight-day window that North Korea...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter