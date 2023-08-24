Japan begins releasing Fukushima wastewater into Pacific ocean

Japan has begun discharging more than 1m tonnes of tainted water into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, news agency Kyodo has reported, a move that has sparked protests and import bans from China and Hong Kong, and anger in nearby fishing communities. The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), pumped a small quantity of water from the plant on Thursday, two days after the plan was approved by Japan’s government. Tepco said the release began at 1:03pm local time (0403 GMT) and it had not identified any abnormalities with the seawater pump or surrounding...