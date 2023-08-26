Germany is stumbling into recession. Angela Merkel’s dubious economic policies, inherited by Olaf Scholz, are to blame

Open this photo in gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and former Chancellor Angela Merkel laugh together during a handover ceremony in Berlin, on Dec. 8, 2021.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press Germany, poor Germany, is once again being called the sick man of Europe. The continent’s biggest economy first earned that tag after the Berlin Wall came down and the costs of reunifying West and East Germany proved almost crippling. Unemployment soared, exports sagged. Embarrassed by the economy’s slug-like performance, Berlin passed a series of reforms that saw the country become a manufacturing and exporting powerhouse, filling driveways around the world...