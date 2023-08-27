Two men arrested for duping people with ‘fraud loan’ app

The complainant in the case allegedly used the app that reportedly granted loans that needed to be repaid within seven days. (Representational Image) Two men were arrested on Friday in connection to a “fraud loan” application called ‘Top Loan’, resulting in a case of cheating, money extortion and stealing data being registered by the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime police. The men arrested have been identified Gaurav Singh and Vijay Kumbhar. While Singh was arrested from Noida, Kumbhar was picked up from Pune. The police are allegedly on the lookout for an Indian based in China, who was reportedly in touch...