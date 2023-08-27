The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Watch this Space: ISRO on the Moon, SpaceX in hot water

August 27, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
The week that went by bore witness to what can be thought of as a reversal in fortune for two behemoths of the global space industry—ISRO and SpaceX. India’s Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the Moon in a triumph that erased the disappointment of Chandrayaan-2’s crash while Elon Musk’s wildly successful private space technology firm has been sued by the United States Department of Justice. Just days before Chandrayaan-3’s success, Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft unfortunately crashed on the lunar surface, emphasising how difficult space exploration is. In the past four years, four different missions from four countries have crashed on the Moon—Israel’s...
