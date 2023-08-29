European shares inch higher with tech stocks as UK market closed

The New York Stock Exchange. Wall Street’s main indexes were higher in early afternoon trading ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images European shares edged higher on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains following an upbeat close on Wall Street at the end of last week. However, trading activity remained somewhat subdued as UK market participants enjoyed a bank holiday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6 per cent after posting its first weekly gain in four. Technology stocks advanced 1.1 per...