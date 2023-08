Stocks edge higher as inflation, jobs data looms: Stock market news today

Stocks remained higher the board on Monday as investors continued to wade through the fallout from Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech on Friday and braced for key inflation and jobs data due out this coming Thursday and Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each climbed 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3%. The economic and earnings calendars are sparsely populated to start the week, with no major earnings announcements expected while the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing report will be the most notable economic report. Stocks finished last week's trading mixed, with the...