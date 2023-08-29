Biden to visit Vietnam next month as Washington seeks closer ties

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next month to meet with top officials on issues ranging from technology and the economy to regional stability and climate change, as Washington eyes closer ties in a region where China looms large. Biden will meet with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Sept. 10 before traveling to Alaska to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the White House said. Washington is eager to upgrade relations with Hanoi, considering it a key...