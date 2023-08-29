New data reveal US space economy's output is shrinking

A long exposure image of an Atlas V heavy lift rocket launch from Cape Canaveral as seen from Indiatlantic Beach in Florida. This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Jay L. Zagorsky is an economist at Boston University's Questrom School of Business. The space industry has changed dramatically since the Apollo program put men on the moon in the late 1960s. Today, over 50 years later, private companies are sending tourists to the edge of space and building lunar landers. NASA is bringing together 27 countries to...