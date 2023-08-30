The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China claims terahertz triumph in detecting submarines

August 30, 2023
In a groundbreaking development that could reshape maritime security, Chinese researchers laid claim to have successfully tested the world's first submarine-detecting device based on next-generation terahertz communication technology, according to reports in the South China Morning Post. This comes after reports earlier this month revealed the invention of a Chinese ultra-sensitive magnetic detector capable of tracking down the most advanced US submarines – even over long distances. The innovative terahertz device has demonstrated its ability to identify minuscule surface vibrations caused by low-frequency sound sources beneath the open sea, effectively detecting submarines with unparalleled precision. Unleashing terahertz waves Terahertz technology,...
