Gabon coup attempt sees military chiefs declare election results "cancelled" and "end to current regime"

A group of high-ranking military officers in the West African nation of Gabon announced on public television Wednesday that they were "putting an end to the current regime" and annulling the results of national elections. The statement came just after the country's election authority declared President Ali Bongo Ondima the winner of another term in office. The coup leaders said they had placed Bongo under house arrest, "surrounded by his family and doctors," and that one of his sons had been arrested for "treason." Bongo has been in power in the country for 14 turbulent years, following in the footsteps...