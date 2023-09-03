India launches next space mission to the sun

The latest mission in India’s ambitious space program blasted off Saturday on a voyage towards the centre of the solar system, a week after the country’s successful unmanned Moon landing. Aditya-L1 launched shortly before midday, with a live broadcast showing hundreds of spectators cheering wildly against the deafening noise of the rocket’s ascent. “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe.” The mission is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun’s outermost layers in a four-month...