The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India launches next space mission to the sun

September 3, 2023
Source: news.com.au news.com.au
News Snapshot:
The latest mission in India’s ambitious space program blasted off Saturday on a voyage towards the centre of the solar system, a week after the country’s successful unmanned Moon landing. Aditya-L1 launched shortly before midday, with a live broadcast showing hundreds of spectators cheering wildly against the deafening noise of the rocket’s ascent. “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe.” The mission is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun’s outermost layers in a four-month...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter