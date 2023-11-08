5G still offers all this growth potential, despite early bumps

Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images 5G may have had a bumpy early start, but the mobile communications platform still has the potential to deliver significant benefits for organizations, particularly for those in sectors such as manufacturing and maritime. As it is, the mobile industry is a major economic growth engine for regions such as Asia-Pacific, where South Korea, China, and Japan have led the world in 5G network deployments, according to GSMA. The industry group said Asia-Pacific was on track to become the largest 5G market globally. Also: The best cheap 5G phones starting at $199 Mobile technologies and services contributed $810...