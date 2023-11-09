TAILG's New Brand TLG Makes Spectacular Debut at EICMA in Milan, Italy

Inaugurating its Presence in Europe, TLG Unveils First Flagship Store in Switzerland MILAN, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ — On November 8, TAILG showcased its new brand at EICMA, Italy’s premier exhibition for motorcycles. The company unveiled TLG to a global audience and simultaneously inked a deal to open its first European flagship store in Switzerland. TAILG ‘s new TLG brand makes spectacular debut TLG, drawing on TAILG’s over 20 years of R&D expertise in the two and three-wheeled electric vehicle sector, was created to meet the demands of urban commuting with electric bikes and scooters. Embodying the ethos of Try...