OnePlus 12 could be a camera powerhouse thanks to this new Sony sensor

OnePlus is still months away from launching its new flagship handset, but that isn’t stopping the Chinese company from sharing important details on what to expect in the OnePlus 12. The cameras in OnePlus' flagships have often been overhyped, but in reality, they've trailed what their rivals have done in the areas of low light and telephoto performance. However, that could very well change soon. Through its official Weibo account, OnePlus announced from its official Weibo account that the OnePlus 12 will boast a new sensor through a partnership with Sony — the LYT-T808, which should be a marked upgrade...