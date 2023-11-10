The US and Chinese finance ministers open talks to lay the groundwork for a Biden-Xi meeting

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart on Thursday started two days of talks aimed at making progress on a slew of economic issues at a time when competition has markedly intensified between their countries. ''The United States has no desire to decouple from China," Yellen said in prepared remarks before the meeting in San Francisco. Yellen's talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng are designed to help lay the groundwork for an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, which...