Stock market today: Wall Street rallies and adds to its strong gains in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose sharply to add to an already strong November, which is on track to be one of the market’s best months of the year. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Friday in a widespread rally that lifted everything from Big Tech behemoths to the smallest, money-losing companies. The Dow gained 391 points, and the Nasdaq rose 2%. Stocks climbed as markets recovered from the prior day’s slump, triggered in part by worries about additional hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bets diminished for a December hike by the Fed, even though a report...