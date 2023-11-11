Has Vancouver banned WeChat on civic mobile devices?

This is not the first time that Vancouver city hall has taken its time to follow the lead of the federal government on a cybersecurity issue. Vancouver city hall is taking its time to ban the WeChat app from civic devices. Associate director of communications Angela MacKenzie said a review of the Technology Acceptable Use policy is over and “we will follow the lead of the Government of Canada regarding WeChat and Kaspersky apps for city-issued mobile devices. This will take effect as of next week.” Pressed further, MacKenzie said the deadline is Nov. 15 — more than two weeks...