Ukraine Energy Minister floats potential attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

When asked if Zelenskyy’s “response” could include Ukraine targeting Russia’s vast oil and gas operations — by far the biggest driver of its economy — Galushchenko replied, “It would only be fair.” “When answering [Russia’s attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure,” Galushchenko said. Galushchenko stressed he was not a member of the Ukraine military and did not discuss the possible targeting of Russian energy operations with U.S. government officials. He is a member of the Ukraine national security and defense council. Europe has already significantly cut its reliance on Russian oil and natural...