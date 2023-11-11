The Air Force's new nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, has taken its first test flight

FILE - The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman, Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, Calif. The B-21 Raider has taken its first flight, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nations next nuclear weapons stealth bomber. The Raider flew out of Palmdale, Calif., where it has been under testing and development by Northrop Grumman. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) WASHINGTON – The B-21 Raider took its first test flight on Friday, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nation's next nuclear weapons stealth bomber. The Raider flew in Palmdale, California, where it has been under...