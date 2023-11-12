The catering business in Coventry taking a unique twist on brunch for special occasions

Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox A creative catering business in Coventry established in 2021 has taken a unique approach to delivering brunch to customers for their special occasions. Manpreet Kaur, 35, from Tile Hill is the owner of Official Brunch Bae. They use the concept of brunch to produce hot and cold food platters, brunch setups, grazing tables and plinth hires. Before starting Official Brunch Bae, Manpreet was living in Birmingham, worked in Financial Services...