Is your seafood tainted by crime? Tracing the movement from bait to plate

China catches, processes and exports much of the planet’s fish. But its distant-water fishing fleet has been tied to violence, wage theft, severe neglect and human trafficking of crew members. This story was published in co-ordination with The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization in Washington. Reporting and writing was contributed by Ian Urbina, Joe Galvin, Maya Martin, Susan Ryan, Daniel Murphy and Austin Brush. This reporting was partly supported by the Pulitzer Center. Roughly 350 miles west of the Galapagos Islands, on a Chinese squid-fishing ship, a worker opened the freezers several floors below deck to reveal stacks...