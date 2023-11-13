Exclusive: ICBC puts capital into US unit, seeks cyber review after hack

[1/2] People walk past a booth of ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Co at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China injected capital into its U.S. unit to help pay BNY Mellon (BK.N) $9 billion for unsettled trades and hired a cybersecurity firm to enable it to resume normal business after a ransomware attack, sources familiar with the matter said. ICBC's U.S. unit told market participants on Friday it was hoping to finish...