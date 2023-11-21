Osama, the Latest Left-‘Liberal’ Hero, and the Flawed Notion of Islamic Land

Amid the raging war in Gaza, Osama bin Laden has suddenly become a hero of the pro-Palestine lobby in the US, with several young Americans posting videos sympathising with the orchestrator of 9/11. A letter that the Al Qaeda leader had written to the “American people” went viral on TikTok wherein he had criticised the US’ support to Israel and threatened that the “United States shall pay for its arrogance with the blood of Christians and their funds”. The 2002 letter read thus, “Palestine has been under occupation for decades, and none of your presidents talked about it until after...