My last chat with Binance’s Changpeng Zhao: crypto escape artist, Canadian multibillionaire

Open this photo in gallery: Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2022.BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters Last year, I had a nice, long chat with Changpeng Zhao, founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. We talked about the fault lines that led to Britain’s leaving the European Union. We talked about martial arts. We talked about Game of Thrones (he’d watched only a few episodes). Most importantly, though, we talked about the spectre of arrest and criminal charges in the United States. At...