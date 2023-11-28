2024 Upcoming Games Release Schedule

2024, much like the year before it, looks like it's going to be packed with a huge variety of games--both from established franchises like Destiny and Final Fantasy alongside brand-new games from developers of all sizes. The new year hasn't even begun yet, but we are already getting a sense of how packed it's going to be, and there are several dates we're circling on our calendars for when we might get "sick" with an "illness." Keeping track of the games releasing in 2024 on your own is impossible, but that's where GameSpot comes in. Below, we've broken down the...