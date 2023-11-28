Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn to pour $1.5 billion into Indian manufacturing

operational needs Foxconn Technology Group, a multinational electronics contract manufacturing company known for supplying components to various OEMs, has garnered attention with recent developments in its production landscape.In the latest move, Foxconn is set to expand its production capabilities with a substantial investment of $1.54 billion in India, reflecting its ongoing commitment to growth in the South Asian market.According to, Foxconn stated that this investment is geared towards meeting its "." This initiative aligns with Foxconn's broader expansion plan, announced two months ago, which includes doubling its workforce and investment in India by the following year.Foxconn's collaboration extends to many...