Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, Nov. 28 Nvidia (NVDA) at a crossroads. The New Yorker feature about co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang gets the semiconductor company's role in powering artificial intelligence so right. Shares of Club name Nvidia closed at a new record high on Nov. 20 and currently trades just under those levels. Micron (MU), which is presenting at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, estimates adjusted fiscal 2024 first-quarter loss at $1 per share, narrower than prior guidance of $1.07. Raises revenue outlook to $4.7 billion from the prior $4.4 billion guide. The Dow ,...