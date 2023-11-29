Researchers develop faster, cheaper, and more precise method for identifying bacteria

Researchers have developed a method that identifies bacteria easily, cheaply and more precisely than before. This can help reduce use of antibiotics. Far too many antibiotics are used around the world. As a result, bacteria are becoming resistant. Curing bacterial diseases is becoming more difficult than before, because antibiotics are perhaps our foremost weapons in the fight against them. An important step towards using fewer antibiotics is to find better methods for identifying pathogens, and here is the good news. We have developed a simple tool that can identify all of the genetic material in bacteria. This allows us to...