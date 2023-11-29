Alibaba: The Pain Could Just Be Starting For Chinese Tech

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images If you have wondered whether chip restrictions preventing exports of advanced GPU-based AI computing to China had any effect, look no further than Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the eCommerce and cloud computing giant. Its stock benefits from superior fundamentals including growth and profitability showing up in green as pictured below. However, I believe factors like geopolitical tensions can impact its ability to grow revenues in the future. Quant Ratings (seekingalpha.com) Also, it is important to check whether the high profitability being enjoyed now does not come at the expense of investing money to ensure future growth. Thus,...