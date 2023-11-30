Taiwan president says China has too many problems to invade

Taiwan’s president has said China is unlikely to attempt an invasion any time soon because it is “overwhelmed” by domestic problems. Tsai Ing-wen made the remarks in an interview at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of China, and has vowed to annex it under what it terms “reunification”. Xi has repeatedly said he hopes for a peaceful takeover, but has not ruled out the use of force. Taiwan’s government and population overwhelmingly reject the prospect of Chinese rule. Asked about Xi’s hopes for a “peaceful” unification, Tsai on Wednesday said she believed...