The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Elon Musk To Advertisers: “Go F-k Yourself”

November 30, 2023
Source: deadline.com deadline.com
News Snapshot:
Elon Musk made plain his view of the widespread advertiser withdrawal this month from X, formerly . “Don’t advertise,” he urged any marketer with misgivings. “Somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising?! Blackmail me with money? Go f–k yourself. Go. F–k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.” The billionaire tech exec’s remarks came at the beginning of an occasionally awkward, epic-length but frequently compelling session capping the New York Times DealBook Summit. (Watch the segment about advertising in the clip above.) Moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin noted that Disney has been among the companies pausing ads on...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter