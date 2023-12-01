Key Inflection Points In The Global Trade System

Nikada Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing trade and technology conflicts have given C-suites pause for consideration as they ponder new sourcing and go-to-market strategies. Recently released foreign direct investment (FDI) figures by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis covering the 2022 period offer a trove of new insights about the state of globalization following these market-shaping events. Overall, US direct investment abroad grew 3.3% in 2022, compared with the 5.0% growth rate attained in 2021 and a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 4.1%. US investors were bullish about new opportunities in India, Canada, and Mexico, while drastically cutting...