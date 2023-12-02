COP28 summit: Cow burps, food waste in focus on agriculture day

[1/2] Dairy cows sit on high ground after days of heavy rain in Corcoran, California, U.S., March 29, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Dec 2 (Reuters) - Climate advocacy groups are pressuring world governments gathered at this year’s United Nation’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai to commit to cutting global food sector emissions, as the conference host promises to put agriculture in the spotlight. Global food systems- including farming and land use, livestock production, household food consumption and waste, and energy used in the farm and food retail sectors - account for 31% of human-made greenhouse gas (GHG)...