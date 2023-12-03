Watch this space: Humans want to go to the Moon again and never leave

NASA had initially planned for the Artemis 3 mission to land humans on the Moon in 2025, around 52 years after the last Apollo mission landed astronauts in 1952. But now, the United States Government Accountability Office says the space agency will not be able to do that until 2027 at the earliest. But why does NASA want to send astronauts to the Moon again when it has already proven that it can do that more than half a century ago? If you share that sentiment, you are not in poor company. Former American president Barack Obama felt the same....