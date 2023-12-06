Investors deliver $40M to B.C. food service platform Fantuan

Burnaby company has ambitions to go beyond food delivery and become a lifestyle service provider for the overseas Asian community A B.C. tech company has just secured a whole lot of extra dough to help it deliver food to customers. Fantuan announced Tuesday it has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round co-led by U.S. grocery e-commerce platform GrubMarket and Celtic House Asia Partners. VisionPlus Capital, JSD Capital and other investors from North America and China also participated in the funding round, according to the Burnaby-based Asian food and grocery delivery platform. “This funding will play a crucial...