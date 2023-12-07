The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Aussie company Quasar joins the global satellite space race

December 7, 2023
News Snapshot:
This could be commercially valuable as the number of satellites in space is expected to jump from 8200 to 65,000 by the end of the decade. Defence forces and commercial companies could use Quasar to improve how they track their space traffic, and maintain it more efficiently. “Avoiding chaos is what space domain awareness is all about, that’s exactly what this is for. It’s to make sure that everybody plays by the rules and to make sure that it’s safe up there, because as soon as someone stops playing by the rules, chaos ensues,” Mr Ridley said. In October, the...
