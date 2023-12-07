European Commission and Council presidents to meet Xi Jinping in first in-person EU-China summit in four years

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will meet Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday for the first in-person EU-China summit in four years. But both sides have played down expectations ahead of the meeting, reflecting tensions over trade, the war in Ukraine and Europe’s plan to “de-risk” its economy from China. Senior EU officials said they do not expect a joint statement at the end of the talks, during which the European Commission and Council presidents will be joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. They will stay in China for just one day, meeting Mr Xi in...