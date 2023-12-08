The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tencent reveals most ambitious game yet for consoles amid global expansion

December 8, 2023
Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings unveiled on Friday a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant's most ambitious foray into the console market. The Shenzhen-based firm showed a trailer of the action role-playing game at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. The title is being developed by about 200 people at Tencent's Lightspeed LA game studio, a key U.S. studio at the heart of Tencent's global expansion plans. Tencent has not revealed a launch date for Last Sentinel, which will let players fight robots in a dystopian Japan. In 2020, Tencent brought in...
