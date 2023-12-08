Tencent reveals most ambitious game yet for consoles amid global expansion

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings unveiled on Friday a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant's most ambitious foray into the console market. The Shenzhen-based firm showed a trailer of the action role-playing game at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. The title is being developed by about 200 people at Tencent's Lightspeed LA game studio, a key U.S. studio at the heart of Tencent's global expansion plans. Tencent has not revealed a launch date for Last Sentinel, which will let players fight robots in a dystopian Japan. In 2020, Tencent brought in...