The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Mining companies are finding ways to skirt Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment into critical minerals

December 8, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: Labourers of Alpha Lithium work at the Tolillar salt flat, in Salta, Argentina on Aug. 13, 2021. Vancouver-based Alpha agreed to sell the entire company to Spanish firm Tecpetrol for $204-million.AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/Reuters A Canadian miner is proposing moving its headquarters outside of Canada in an attempt to skirt a national security review that would have allowed the federal government to block its financing deal with an opaque China-based critical minerals company. Montreal-based SRG Mining Inc. in July announced a tentative deal worth $16.9-million to sell a 19.4 per cent stake to Carbon ONE New Energy...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter