Mining companies are finding ways to skirt Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment into critical minerals

Open this photo in gallery: Labourers of Alpha Lithium work at the Tolillar salt flat, in Salta, Argentina on Aug. 13, 2021. Vancouver-based Alpha agreed to sell the entire company to Spanish firm Tecpetrol for $204-million.AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/Reuters A Canadian miner is proposing moving its headquarters outside of Canada in an attempt to skirt a national security review that would have allowed the federal government to block its financing deal with an opaque China-based critical minerals company. Montreal-based SRG Mining Inc. in July announced a tentative deal worth $16.9-million to sell a 19.4 per cent stake to Carbon ONE New Energy...