Day after 2 top self-styled NLFT commanders’ arrest, 3 more ultras including self-styled insurgent Major arrested in Tripura

Agartala, December 16: A day after two top commanders of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura’s (NLFT) Biswamohan faction were arrested in West Tripura, the state police arrested three top cadres of the insurgent outfit’s Parimal Debbarma group from North Tripura district in the wee hours this morning. Outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) self styled commander Parimal Debbarma, 47, was arrested at Mizoram in March, 2021, after Tripura Police tipped them about his location based on local inputs. However, part of his faction is learnt to be still active in hideouts of Bangladesh. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Deputy...