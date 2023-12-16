India holds 2 anti-terrorism meetings with SCO members, highlights misuse of internet by extremists

The SCO delegations from member states such as China, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Iran, among others, first met on Tuesday for the fourth edition of the RATS SCO Practical Seminar. This seminar focused on examining and deliberating on issues related to ‘Misuse of the Internet’ by terrorists, separatists and extremists (TS&E). The RATS is a permanent body under the SCO — a regional intergovernmental organisation often seen as an “eastern counterbalance” to NATO — with headquarters in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It works on promoting cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. New Delhi: India’s National Security Council Secretariat...