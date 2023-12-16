The OnePlus 12 will step out on the world stage this January and it won't be alone

Next month will be a major milestone for OnePlus. Not only will it release the OnePlus 12 outside of China on January 23, the OnePlus R series will finally make its international debut. This news comes from company co-founder and CEO Pete Lau who made a post on the OnePlus Community website celebrating the brand’s 10th anniversary. He didn’t post a full specifications list. Instead, Lau briefly touches upon a few key points like the fact the smartphone will be powered by the “latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform”. On the back is the fourth generation Hasselblad Camera for...