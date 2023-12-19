US Indo-Pacific Commander is 'Very Concerned' About Escalation of China-Russia Military Ties

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Monday he is “very concerned” about increased joint military actions by China and Russia in the region. Adm. John C. Aquilino spoke in Tokyo as another regional concern, North Korea, conducted its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, underscoring the advancement of its capabilities. Aquilino is meeting with Japanese defence officials ahead of a joint exercise, Keen Edge 24, early next year. He urged China to stop escalating maritime confrontations with its neighbours and said its increasing military activity with Russia is a serious concern during Moscow’s war in Ukraine. “I view it...