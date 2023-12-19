The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Apple will soon stop selling Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US

December 19, 2023
9to5Mac In January, a court ruled that Apple had infringed on medical technology company Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent. In late October, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a potential import ban. To comply with that ruling, Apple has decided to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US, reports Apparently, Apple set up a meeting with Masimo in 2013 on the pretext that it wanted to discuss a potential collaboration whereas its real motive was to identify employees it wanted to poach. Apparently, Apple set up a meeting with Masimo in 2013...
