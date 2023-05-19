Sunak and Japanese PM sign deal on closer defence and security ties

R ishi Sunak and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have signed a new agreement to build closer defence, security and cyber ties amid growing Chinese aggression. Becoming the first British Prime Minister to visit Hiroshima, Mr Sunak joined his ally for dinner at his favourite restaurant on Thursday. Mr Sunak committed to deploying a naval fleet in the Indo-Pacific, partnering on crucial semiconductors to reduce reliance on Beijing and doubling UK troops in joint exercises. He first hosted a reception for Japanese businesses in Tokyo as he welcomed nearly £18 billion of new investment in the UK. Then he travelled to...