China Select Committee of US House Recommends Making India Part of NATO Plus

May 27, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
In a significant development ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a powerful Congressional Committee has recommended strengthening NATO Plus by including India. NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement that brings together NATO and five aligned nations – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, and South Korea – to boost global defence cooperation. Bringing India on board would facilitate seamless intelligence sharing between these countries and India would access the latest military technology without much of a time lag. The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the...
